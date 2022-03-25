Advertisement

JMU baseball takes series opener at Delaware

The James Madison baseball team opened conference play with a victory Friday afternoon.
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team opened conference play with a victory Friday afternoon.

The Dukes defeated Delaware, 7-5, in Newark to claim the first contest of a three-game series. Carson Bell and Kyle Novak each had two RBI for JMU while Justin Showalter allowed just one earned run on five hits while striking out five in six innings of work on the mound.

James Madison improves to 12-9 overall (1-0 CAA). The Dukes and Blue Hens are scheduled to play again Saturday at 1 p.m.

