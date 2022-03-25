JMU to host 10th annual Walk For Hope

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University will host the 10th annual Walk for Hope on its campus Saturday. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention as well as reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and provide information about mental health resources.

The walk comes at a time when the need for increased mental health services around the Valley has been highlighted. Suicide numbers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are up in 2022.

The Harrisonburg Rockingham Emergency Communications Center says it received a total of 162 calls for suicide attempts in 2021 and recorded five suicides. So far in 2022, it has already received 42 calls for suicide attempts and recorded three.

JMU says this year’s Walk For Hope event will be even more significant after two suicides shook the JMU community earlier in the semester.

“I think it adds to the importance of the event. It’s a great opportunity to again develop an awareness of services both here at the counseling center and community resources that are available to address depression and suicide,” said Dr. David Onestak, the director of JMU Counseling Center.

JMU is expecting 300-500 people to attend the event. In addition to the walk around campus, Greg Vogt of Active Minds will be speaking. Active Minds is a nonprofit focused on supporting mental health awareness and education.

Members of the counseling center staff will also be on hand to provide resources to students.

“For those people who might be more impacted by the event because of the personal experiences they’ve had with depression or suicide, either personally or from people close to them. We’re going to have clinicians from our counseling center that will be there to provide supportive services and be able to talk them through those reactions,” said Dr. Onestak.

Onestak said that the JMU Counseling Center has seen an increase in the need for its services even before the recent suicides and the deadly shooting at neighboring Bridgewater College.

“There’s been an increase in demand and the severity of issues for several years now. That was a trend that pre-existed the societal response to the pandemic. That response has not helped, it’s escalated the mental health concerns of college students and of community members as well,” said Onestak.

In previous years, the walk was held in partnership with Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University. The other universities were unable to participate this year, but JMU is carrying on the event alone.

“I think those other schools were a bit overwhelmed with the scope of the work that they were having to do this year. But JMU decided we wanted to press on with this, we think it’s an important message at a really critical time,” said Onestak.

Onestak said that JMU does hope to get the other universities involved in the future.

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and will begin outside the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

