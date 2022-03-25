Longtime Harrisonburg clinic under new local ownership

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A longtime community clinic in Harrisonburg is under new local ownership. Harrisonburg Emergicare has been providing care in the valley since the 1990s, and is now being run by a Rockingham County resident and JMU graduate.

Kasey Saunders worked as a nurse practitioner at Harrisonburg Emergicare for seven years before she and her husband decided to purchase the business from the previous owner. They then moved the clinic to a new location on Neff Avenue where they’re continuing to provide local care for local people.

“We’re a small clinic. We have no corporate overseeing us so it just kind of felt like home and when the previous owner presented the opportunity we jumped on it,” said Saunders.

Under Saunders’s ownership, the clinic is now open seven days a week with extended hours.

“Emergicare has been in the community for years so we just want to be consistent and deliver quality care that’s convenient for people,” said Saunders.

The previous owner lived out of state, so Saunders feels working in the clinic each day as the owner allows her to take a more hands-on leadership approach.

The Harrisonburg Emergicare is one of the few locally-owned urgent care facilities in the city. Saunders said being a small local clinic helps Emergicare connect with its patients.

“Healthcare is changing so much, we could argue if it’s for the better or not. So having this autonomy and independence and being able to take care of people the way that we think is correct is huge,” she said.

The walk-in clinic provides a variety of medical services like physicals, x-rays, drug tests, Tetanus and flu shots, and blood work to name just a few.

As Saunders settles into her ownership role, she is considering adding more services down the road like cosmetic care including botox, fillers, and IV hydration therapy.

“We’ve also thought about doing a little primary care. That’s a huge need in the community because we’ve had a lot of physicians that have retired or moved out of the area. So a lot of people don’t have a primary care physician or that have to wait a month to see them,” she said.

Emergicare’s new location is at 182 Neff Avenue. You can learn more about the clinic here.

