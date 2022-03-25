Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia legend is opening the doors on his new Charlottesville restaurant.

You can now stop by Ralph Sampson’s American Tap Room in the Barrack’s Road Shopping Center for dinner and drinks.

Sampson says opening this restaurant is a dream come true and he is excited to welcome people in to eat and hang out. There is even a special surprise to check out on the back wall.

“We’re going to do something with the athletes at UVA, the history, my NBA career, my hall of fame, so its going to be fun, an entertainment restaurant instead of just a restaurant where you come get food,” UVA basketball legend Ralph Sampson said.

The tap room is still hiring. It will have a grand opening April 8 through 10.

