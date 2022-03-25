Advertisement

Search warrant leads to man’s arrest on child porn, weapons and animal cruelty charges

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Havelt, 42, is facing 16 charges including...
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Havelt, 42, is facing 16 charges including child porn, weapons and animal cruelty.(Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Md. (Gray News) - Authorities in Maryland have a man under arrest after detectives said they made several distributing discoveries during a five-month investigation.

Jason Havelt, 42, is facing a total of 16 charges that include child porn, weapons and animal cruelty from an investigation dating back to November 2021, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said they received animal abuse and cruelty tips with Havelt as the suspect in late 2021. A USB drive provided to the sheriff’s office and Frederick County Animal Control showed photos of Havelt performing sexual acts on his dogs.

Forensic examinations also showed more images and videos of animal abuse on three cell phones belonging to Havelt, according to detectives.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said detectives found videos of child pornography, including acts with animals on Havelt’s electronic devices through their continued research. Images of Havelt in his home with multiple weapons were also found that included rifles, shotguns and handguns.

Havelt is a convicted felon and prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

On March 17, deputies said they successfully executed a search warrant at a home in Ijamsville, Maryland, and detained Havelt without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Havelt is facing the following charges:

• Child porn with the intent to promote/distribute

• Possession of child pornography

• Firearm possession with a felony conviction

• Illegal possession of ammunition

• Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

• Two counts of rifle/shotgun in possession with a felony conviction

• Two counts of possessing a rifle/shotgun being convicted of a disqualifying crime

• Seven counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal

Havelt was booked into the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

On Thursday, March 17, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully executed a search warrant on the 4300...

Posted by Frederick County Sheriff's Office, MD - Integrity Driven • Community Built on Friday, March 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
7 children recovering after taking prescription medication
If you have information on the whereabouts of Cephas-Chavis, Lopez and Zromkoski please contact...
Harrisonburg PD investigates counterfeit checks and currency
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
Middle River Regional Jail, WHSV File
Visitation canceled at Middle River Regional Jail

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine reports 300 died in Russian strike on theater
Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep