WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Girls

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Recognizing the best girls high school basketball players in the WHSV coverage area.

10. Macy Smith - Sophomore Guard - Strasburg

Smith burst on the scene as a sophomore, filling up the stat sheet for the Rams. She averaged 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.2 steals per game for a Strasburg team that went 15-9 overall. Smith earned First Team All-Region 2B honors.

9. Leah Kiracofe - Senior Guard - Turner Ashby

Kiracofe capped off an outstanding career by averaging a double-double with 14.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in 2021-2022, which resulted in her averaging a double-double for her entire high school basketball career (12.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG). She earned First Team All-Valley District and First Team All-Region 3C honors. Kiracofe scored 756 career points and would’ve likely reached the 1,000-point milestone if not for a COVID-19 shortened junior season.

8. Mariah Cain - Senior Guard - Harrisonburg

Cain was one of the best all-around players during the 2021-2022 season. She averaged 15.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 3.8 steals per game for the Blue Steaks while scoring her 1,000th career point. Cain has committed to play college basketball at Roanoke College.

7. Jay Garcia - Senior Forward - Harrisonburg

Garcia was a matchup nightmare for opponents throughout the 2021-2022 season. The HHS senior averaged a double-double with 14.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while also adding 1.5 blocks per contest. Garcia earned First Team All-Valley District and First Team All-Region 5D honors. She has committed to play college basketball at Bridgewater College.

6. Raevin Washington - Sophomore Center - Turner Ashby

Washington was arguably the best post player in the area this past season, with dominant performances on both ends of the floor. She averaged 12.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game while registering an amazing 6.1 blocks per contest. Washington broke TA records for blocks in a game (12) and season (104). She has the potential to become one of the best post players in the state of Virginia.

5. Jaidyn McClung - Junior Forward/Guard - Luray

McClung has been an instrumental part of Luray’s success in recent seasons. The versatile junior has shined as an elite No. 2 option alongside superstar Emilee Weakley. McClung averaged 12.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game for the Bulldogs during the 2021-2022 season while earning VHSL Class 2 First Team All-State honors. She has the potential be a top-three player in the area next season.

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Jaidyn McClung (Luray)

4. Kiersten Ransome - Senior Guard - Fort Defiance

Ransome ends her high school basketball career as one of the top players in the history of the Fort Defiance program. She broke the all-time scoring record for the FDHS girls program during the 2021-2022 season, finishing with 1,510 points. As a senior, Ransome thrived in Fort’s up-tempo style by scoring 22.9 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 6.0 steals per contest. She earned VHSL Second Team All-State honors while helping the Indians earn a state tournament berth for the first time since 2003.

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Kiersten Ransome (Fort Defiance)

3. Emma Witt - Senior Guard - Staunton

Witt is the most underrated star in the WHSV coverage area. The senior at Staunton put together an incredible 2021-2022 season from a statistical standpoint: 30.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.4 steals per game. She was named Shenandoah District Player of the Year and finishes her career with 1,632 points.

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Emma Witt (Staunton)

2. Zoli Khalil - Junior Guard - Spotswood

Khalil is the next great player to come out of the Spotswood girls basketball program. She is arguably the most talented player in the area and has already earned multiple offers to play college basketball at the NCAA Division I level. Khalil led the Trailblazers to the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals while averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game to go along 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks per contest. She shot an outstanding 56.0% from the field. Khalil was named VHSL Class 3 Player of the Year and will enter next season as the overwhelming favorite to the earn the No. 1 spot on this list.

WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Zoli Khalil (Spotswood)

1. To Be Announced - Tuesday, March 29

Honorable Mention List

To Be Announced - Tuesday, March 29

Coach of the Year

To Be Announced - Monday, March 28

Team of the Year

To Be Announced - Monday, March 28

About WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars

WHSV is counting down the best high school basketball players in the WHSV coverage area during the 2021-2022 season. Players are chosen and ranked by the WHSV sports department following nominations by head coaches. Players from the following school systems are eligible for this honor: Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Rockingham County, Augusta County, Page County, Shenandoah County, Eastern Mennonite School, Grace Christian School, Blue Ridge Christian School, Ridgeview Christian School, Fishburne Military School, Pendleton County, East Hardy, Moorefield, Petersburg (WV)

