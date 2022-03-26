Advertisement

JMU football prepares for Sun Belt Conference

JMU football prepares for Sun Belt Conference
JMU football prepares for Sun Belt Conference(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU football prepares for Sun Belt Conference

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes returned to the field on Saturday morning for the second practice of the spring offseason.

Led by head coach Curt Cignetti, the Dukes are preparing to enter the Sun Belt Conference in July, where they will face Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Spirits were high as the Dukes battled snow and heavy wind at Bridgeforth Stadium. For upperclassmen leaders, the spring is a time to reflect on the past and set goals for the future.

“I always try to get better,” said redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton. “It’s me versus me. I want to build on last year and catch more passes.”

For redshirt senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, the Sun Belt schedule offers an opportunity to gain additional exposure while testing his skills against top teams.

“I just want to play my game. God blessed me with a lot of talent and I work very hard,” said Tucker-Dorsey.

The Dukes are set to officially make their Sun Belt debut this September when they face Middle Tennessee at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Forehand Strike
Valley entrepreneur creates new sport
Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail announces movement of inmates
The clinic is now open seven days a week with extended hours.
Longtime Harrisonburg clinic under new local ownership
The award was presented at the Virginia Veterinary Conference in Roanoke, Virginia on February...
Local veterinarian receives VVMA Veterinary award

Latest News

JMU football prepares for Sun Belt Conference
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, March 26
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, March 26
JMU lacrosse
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, March 26
High School Baseball: Central defeats Luray, 7-2 (3/25/22)
High School Baseball: Central defeats Luray, 7-2 (3/25/22)