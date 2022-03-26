JMU football prepares for Sun Belt Conference

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes returned to the field on Saturday morning for the second practice of the spring offseason.

Led by head coach Curt Cignetti, the Dukes are preparing to enter the Sun Belt Conference in July, where they will face Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents.

Spirits were high as the Dukes battled snow and heavy wind at Bridgeforth Stadium. For upperclassmen leaders, the spring is a time to reflect on the past and set goals for the future.

“I always try to get better,” said redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton. “It’s me versus me. I want to build on last year and catch more passes.”

For redshirt senior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, the Sun Belt schedule offers an opportunity to gain additional exposure while testing his skills against top teams.

“I just want to play my game. God blessed me with a lot of talent and I work very hard,” said Tucker-Dorsey.

The Dukes are set to officially make their Sun Belt debut this September when they face Middle Tennessee at Bridgeforth Stadium.

