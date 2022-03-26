Advertisement

JMU holds 10th annual “Walk for Hope”

James Madison University held its 10th annual Walk for Hope Saturday afternoon.
James Madison University held its 10th annual Walk for Hope Saturday afternoon.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University held its 10th annual Walk for Hope Saturday afternoon.

Despite the frigid temperatures, hundreds came out to walk a lap around the school’s east campus in support of suicide prevention.

“The amount of volunteers who came who feel so strongly about this, you know, to come and give their time but also certainly the walkers themselves... it’s just been wonderful to see,” Rob Waylon, a JMU student said.

Suicide prevention is important now more than ever to JMU students, faculty, and staff, as they are reeling from the aftermath of losing two classmates this semester.

The purpose of this walk is to unite the community by promoting mental health awareness, breaking barriers against the stigma around it, and providing available support for those who may be suffering.

”I think that something like this is always really important, and I think that this year and this semester it just feels like it has even more weight to it because of those tragedies that happened earlier,” Waylon said.

The counseling center at JMU organized today’s walk. For resources on suicide prevention, you can visit the counseling center’s website.

“With the two deaths by suicide this semester I think the campus has really been feeling that, I know that at the counseling center we felt that impact and we’ve tried our best to respond as best we can with the resources that we have,” Waylon said.

