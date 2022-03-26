Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking

Saturday morning in Staunton, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears had breakfast, and a very...
Saturday morning in Staunton, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears had breakfast, and a very important conversation with a Mary Baldwin University student to talk about preventing human trafficking.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears had breakfast and a very important conversation with a Mary Baldwin University student to talk about preventing human trafficking Saturday in Staunton.

”It’s not just a big city problem - it’s sometimes here in Staunton, and it’s in the little towns too, and unfortunately most people don’t know the signs, and so we were talking about that and also about legislation that we want to try and get through,” Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears said.

The two discussed creating after-school programs for children to keep them safe and out of danger during a typically vulnerable time.

“One of the things that’s near and dear to me is education, and one of the things we can do to prevent it is have after school programs that are meaningful because sometimes when the child doesn’t have anything to do or the child is home alone, you never know what kind of trouble can happen,” Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears said.

After seeing signs of trafficking in her hometown of Staunton while she was in high school, Mary Baldwin student advocate Kaitlyn Savage has now dedicated her life to trying to resolve this issue.

“[Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears] was able to learn more about what it looks like in this area, maybe how we can respond to helping students in our schools with after-school programs and looking at that,” Kaitlyn Savage, MBU student advocate said.

This is not the first conversation or even attempt at passing legislation on this issue.

“We had legislation that came through, passed the Senate, didn’t pass the House because there was some issues that needed to be ironed out that would’ve been very helpful,” Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears said.

One thing both Savage and Earle-Sears stressed was that victims of human trafficking are not criminals.

“These human trafficking victims are not criminals and we need to support them in the best way possible,” Savage said. “The way to do that is talking about it and educating yourselves.”

Today’s breakfast was just the beginning of many important conversations amongst legislatures to begin efforts to cut down on human trafficking in the Commonwealth.

”The most important thing is the conversation is going, talking about human trafficking and educating people about human trafficking is probably one of the most tools that we can have in fighting it,” Savage said.

Earle-Sears will be putting Savage in touch with Attorney General Jason Miyares, as he has an office that specifically handles to this issue.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The award was presented at the Virginia Veterinary Conference in Roanoke, Virginia on February...
Local veterinarian receives VVMA Veterinary award
Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail announces movement of inmates
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
The clinic is now open seven days a week with extended hours.
Longtime Harrisonburg clinic under new local ownership
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors

Latest News

James Madison University held its 10th annual Walk for Hope Saturday afternoon.
JMU holds 10th annual “Walk for Hope”
Ben's Evening Forecast 3/26/2022
Ben's Evening Forecast 3/26/2022
High School Baseball: Central defeats Luray, 7-2 (3/25/22)
High School Baseball: Central defeats Luray, 7-2 (3/25/22)
QB battle underway during JMU football spring practice
QB battle underway during JMU football spring practice