Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears had breakfast and a very important conversation with a Mary Baldwin University student to talk about preventing human trafficking Saturday in Staunton.

”It’s not just a big city problem - it’s sometimes here in Staunton, and it’s in the little towns too, and unfortunately most people don’t know the signs, and so we were talking about that and also about legislation that we want to try and get through,” Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears said.

The two discussed creating after-school programs for children to keep them safe and out of danger during a typically vulnerable time.

“One of the things that’s near and dear to me is education, and one of the things we can do to prevent it is have after school programs that are meaningful because sometimes when the child doesn’t have anything to do or the child is home alone, you never know what kind of trouble can happen,” Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears said.

After seeing signs of trafficking in her hometown of Staunton while she was in high school, Mary Baldwin student advocate Kaitlyn Savage has now dedicated her life to trying to resolve this issue.

“[Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears] was able to learn more about what it looks like in this area, maybe how we can respond to helping students in our schools with after-school programs and looking at that,” Kaitlyn Savage, MBU student advocate said.

This is not the first conversation or even attempt at passing legislation on this issue.

“We had legislation that came through, passed the Senate, didn’t pass the House because there was some issues that needed to be ironed out that would’ve been very helpful,” Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears said.

One thing both Savage and Earle-Sears stressed was that victims of human trafficking are not criminals.

“These human trafficking victims are not criminals and we need to support them in the best way possible,” Savage said. “The way to do that is talking about it and educating yourselves.”

Today’s breakfast was just the beginning of many important conversations amongst legislatures to begin efforts to cut down on human trafficking in the Commonwealth.

”The most important thing is the conversation is going, talking about human trafficking and educating people about human trafficking is probably one of the most tools that we can have in fighting it,” Savage said.

Earle-Sears will be putting Savage in touch with Attorney General Jason Miyares, as he has an office that specifically handles to this issue.

