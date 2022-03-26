Advertisement

QB battle headlines JMU spring practice

QB battle underway during JMU football spring practice
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A quarterback competition is underway at James Madison.

The Dukes began spring practice earlier this week with a new look at the quarterback position. Of the four players taking reps, only one was on the team last year.

Redshirt freshman Billy Atkins returns after serving as the No. 2 quarterback behind Cole Johnson last fall. Johnson is now preparing for a potential NFL career. Atkins completed 9-of-14 pass attempts for 71 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role during the 2021 season. He is competing with Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio for the Dukes’ starting QB job.

Centeio, a graduate transfer, joins JMU after spending two seasons at Colorado State and three at Temple. He started 12 games at CSU in 2021, throwing for 2,958 yards with 15 touchdowns while adding 439 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns on the ground. He also started one game during Colorado State’s COVID-19 shortened, four-game season in 2020.

“We’ll evaluate it,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when discussing the QB competition after day one of spring practice. “I am not looking to make a quick decision. We went through this in 2019...you’re always looking for clear separation to make it an easy decision. I think it will be an intense competition and I think it will take a while. But you never know.”

Cignetti said that Atkins and Centeio will rotate first-team reps throughout spring practice. True freshman and early enrollee Alonza Barnett III will work mainly with the third-team offense while former Strasburg High School star and William & Mary transfer Chase Hart adds depth to the quarterback position.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The award was presented at the Virginia Veterinary Conference in Roanoke, Virginia on February...
Local veterinarian receives VVMA Veterinary award
They look gorgeous, but there are several reasons to get rid of them
The three reasons you should chop down your Bradford Pear trees
All employees has the opportunity to vote by mail to decide if the plaint would join the union.
Hershey’s spokesperson: Majority of Stuarts Draft employees vote “no” for union
Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail announces movement of inmates
Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith in uniform. | Credit: WHSV
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office charges caretaker for sexual assault

Latest News

High School Baseball: Central defeats Luray, 7-2 (3/25/22)
High School Baseball: Central defeats Luray, 7-2 (3/25/22)
QB battle underway during JMU football spring practice
QB battle underway during JMU football spring practice
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood)
WHSV High School Basketball All-Stars: Carmelo Pacheco (Spotswood)
Forehand Strike
Valley entrepreneur creates new sport