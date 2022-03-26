QB battle headlines JMU spring practice

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A quarterback competition is underway at James Madison.

The Dukes began spring practice earlier this week with a new look at the quarterback position. Of the four players taking reps, only one was on the team last year.

Redshirt freshman Billy Atkins returns after serving as the No. 2 quarterback behind Cole Johnson last fall. Johnson is now preparing for a potential NFL career. Atkins completed 9-of-14 pass attempts for 71 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role during the 2021 season. He is competing with Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio for the Dukes’ starting QB job.

Centeio, a graduate transfer, joins JMU after spending two seasons at Colorado State and three at Temple. He started 12 games at CSU in 2021, throwing for 2,958 yards with 15 touchdowns while adding 439 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns on the ground. He also started one game during Colorado State’s COVID-19 shortened, four-game season in 2020.

“We’ll evaluate it,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when discussing the QB competition after day one of spring practice. “I am not looking to make a quick decision. We went through this in 2019...you’re always looking for clear separation to make it an easy decision. I think it will be an intense competition and I think it will take a while. But you never know.”

Cignetti said that Atkins and Centeio will rotate first-team reps throughout spring practice. True freshman and early enrollee Alonza Barnett III will work mainly with the third-team offense while former Strasburg High School star and William & Mary transfer Chase Hart adds depth to the quarterback position.

