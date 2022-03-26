Top-ranked tennis player retires

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - World No. 1 Ash Barty has retired from tennis at 25 years old.

Two months after winning her third Grand Slam title, Barty announced her retirement on social media. In January, Barty became the first Australian to capture the Australian Open title in over 40 years, and she has held the top ranking since 2019.

Barty’s decision to step away from the sport has helped a standout player at James Madison University face the end of her competitive career.

“It’s kind of scary that tennis will come to an end one day. Barty has shown that it’s okay, and there is more to life than just tennis,” said redshirt junior Kylie Moulin.

Tennis is a rare sport that offers equal prize money for men and women in all four Grand Slam events. According to assistant tennis coach Noah Tippen, this policy has helped Barty earn financial security at a young age.

“Ever since Billie Jean King played in the 1970s, tennis has been a leader in paying female athletes equal prize money, making the sport very sustainable as a profession,” added Tippen.

Only time will tell if Barty returns to the women’s tour in the future.

