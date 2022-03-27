Armed robbery suspect arrested in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has made a third arrest in connection with a March 9th armed robbery.

Saturday, March 26, Ja’Que Diggs, 19 of Bridgewater, was taken into custody without incident by HPD. Officers arrested Diggs at his place of work in Harrisonburg.

Diggs is accused of robbing Big Valley Games with a handgun while two accomplices attempted to distract the employee, HPD says. He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

HPD says they continue to investigate but are not actively searching for additional suspects. Arrests related to this incident include:

• Ja’Que Diggs, 19 of Bridgewater, was arrested on March 26, 2022 by HPD for one count of armed robbery and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. Diggs is in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

• Virginia Brown, 53 of Fort Defiance, was arrested on March 21, 2022 by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of armed robbery – principal in the second degree. Brown is in custody at the Middle River Regional Jail.

• Melody Wilson, 58 of Bridgewater, was arrested on March 10, 2022 by the Bridgewater Police Department for one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of armed robbery – principal in the second degree. Wilson was released the following day on a $5,000 secured bond.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Criminal charges, and any discussion, therefore, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

