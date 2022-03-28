2020 murder case heads to court

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A 2020 murder trial began Monday, March 28 in downtown Staunton.

Jury selection began at 9 a.m., and by noon, the group was chosen and opening remarks began. A handful of jurors were dismissed because they’d read articles about the case. Others were dismissed because they knew a lawyer.

Something else mentioned during juror selection was Mead’s connection to Staunton City Council: through his mother, Councilor Brenda Mead.

Daniel Mead is accused of the murder of Bradley Alexander Maurice on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Maurice, his girlfriend and three kids had been staying at Valley Mission. After Maurice failed a breathalyzer test, witnesses said he went to visit Mead at Spring Hill Apartments in Staunton.

Not long after, an argument began, and it turned heated then deadly when Mead allegedly stabbed Maurice with a butterfly knife.

It was an emotional day in the courtroom, as jurors saw bodycam footage and discussed the circumstances leading up to the death. The judge said they expect this trial to continue for up to four days.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.