BC star Rosenthal pursuing NFL dream

By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chase Rosenthal didn’t play college football at the highest level but he’s not letting that stop him from pursuing his dream of playing professionally.

“Coming out of high school and going into (NCAA Division III), you have that mentality that you’re DIII,” said Rosenthal. “You might not make it that far. But down the line I did well when I started playing in the season for Bridgewater.”

Rosenthal was a standout defensive back at Bridgewater College. He registered nine career interceptions and was an All-ODAC performer in 2019. His performance at Bridgewater earned Rosenthal an invite to the FCS Bowl in Daytona Beach, Florida last December which led to him getting asked to attend JMU Pro Day in Harrisonburg last week where Rosenthal performed well in a variety of drills in front of more than 20 NFL scouts.

“It really just tells you that anyone at any level can make it this far,” said Rosenthal, following his performance at JMU’s Pro Day. “You just gotta put in the work, on and off the field.”

And put in the work is what Rosenthal says he will continue to do as he pursues his goal of playing in the NFL.

“The grind doesn’t stop now,” said Rosenthal. “Nowhere near the top so we are going to keep getting there until we get there. The next stop is the league so I hope to get there and...to be continued.”

