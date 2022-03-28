Community clean up day in Southern Albemarle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Volunteers in Albemarle County are doing some spring cleaning, but this time they’re cleaning up other people’s trash. Soda cans, beer bottles, and fast food wrappers are just a few of the most commonly found items alongside the roads, but now there’s less of them.

“I don’t like seeing what’s going on. I don’t like the litter,” said Peggy Denby, a volunteer.

Denby and Marjie Giuliano are working together to pick up what others threw out.

“We’re rejuvenating, the village of Esmont. We’re doing all these cleanups all around and there’s a Yancey Community Center that’s very active. So a lot of things are going on now that hadn’t been going on before,” said Denby.

Yancy Community Center sponsors a clean up day twice a year, assigning volunteers to different sections of roads.

“We can have anywhere from 20 to 50 people that will help us out and it just depends on what else is going on what the weather is like. But we just keep on doing these roads, and it gets a little bit better each time,” said Edward Brooks, program coordinator at the Yancy Community Center.

It takes a village.

“Two people can’t do the whole area, Especially if we fall down right,” said Guiliano.

“Yeah somebody has to get us out!” said Denby.

The main cause for the litter is drivers throwing the trash out of their car windows.

“If the same people who throw it out would start picking it up, we wouldn’t have the problem and that’s what Marjie and I have been talking about today. Why do they do this and how can we make them stop,” said Denby.

It’s a question she’s been looking for the answer to for years.

“In the 15 to 20 years that I’ve been working in communities cleaning them up, I don’t have the answer to that conundrum, but there must be one somewhere,” said Denby.

The day gives people a chance to show they care.

“When visitors come into your community and they see trash along the road it signals that you know what, nobody cares here. And we do care. So that’s why we do pick it up. Because we want to show that we’re a sustainable community, we like to recycle, we like to pick up trash, and we want to do what’s best for our area,” said Brooks.

The volunteers get to enjoy a bit of nature while helping.

“We just about got it done. I think we’ve done our bit. Now we’re going to go look for a quarry,” said Guiliano.

The next official clean up day is not until the fall, but Brooks says they could use the help at any time. He can be contacted through his email located here.

