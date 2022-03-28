Advertisement

Convoy protesting COVID mandates to rolls on to California

An organizer of a group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates around the Washington,...
An organizer of a group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates around the Washington, D.C., area in recent weeks says they will head to California next.(25 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — An organizer of a group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates around the Washington, D.C., area in recent weeks says they will head to California next.

The Herald-Mail reports that during a livestream of the People’s Convoy nightly rally Sunday, organizer Mike Landis read a list of measures aimed at controlling COVID-19 in California, saying stopping those measures is more important than the repeal of measures already in place.

The group has stayed at the Hagerstown Speedway for the last three weeks, regularly traveling to the beltway and downtown Washington, D.C., to protest COVID-19 mandates.

Landis didn’t say when they would leave, but he invited people to meet up Monday before a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, before heading West.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Ja’Que Diggs of Bridgewater was taken into custody without incident by HPD.
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Harrisonburg
Forehand Strike
Valley entrepreneur creates new sport
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail announces movement of inmates
Saturday morning in Staunton, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears had breakfast, and a very...
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking

Latest News

The walk comes at a time when the need for increased mental health services around the valley...
JMU to host 10th annual Walk For Hope
The clinic is now open seven days a week with extended hours.
Longtime Harrisonburg clinic under new local ownership
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,002 Thursday
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center hiring for new Community Health Worker program