Crews respond to brush fire in Shenandoah

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Fire Department Chief Dustin Lucas says the call first came at 2:30 p.m. for a fire in the town of Shenandoah off of 650/River Road.

An outbuilding/storage shed caught fire, spreading 5-6 acres behind the home. The flames were in a rural area where there weren’t any homes around.

Lucas said winds made it a bit more difficult to contain, but it was not bad.

The Shenandoah Fire Dept., Stanley Fire Dept., and Elkton Fire Dept. responded.

The cause is under investigation now, but Lucas is reminding everyone to be cautious of how they dispose of wood fire ashes.

