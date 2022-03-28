Advertisement

Crews respond to garage fire in Stanley

The fire took about 30 minutes to bring under control and the garage is considered a total loss.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a garage fire Sunday at 9:51 a.m. The garage, owned by Ricky and Serina McCoy, was at 1169 Honeyville Road about 2 miles southwest of Stanley.

Chief Pettit said the first engine arrived on the scene within six minutes, but the fire was already spreading throughout the two-story garage. Firefighters had to also contend with keeping a nearby LP gas tank cool as well as keeping the fire from spreading to the house.

The fire took about 30 minutes to bring under control and the garage is considered a total loss. The McCoys were home at the time of the fire and were able to rescue several dogs that were in the back of the building.

A 2019 Cadillac SUV and a 2008 Ford Pickup were in the garage and also destroyed. Chief Pettit estimated loss of building and vehicles would be around $350,000. There is also estimated around $5,000 damage to the melted siding on the house and paint damage to a farm truck parked nearby.

The garage is insured and Pettit said the exact cause is still under investigation but it appears that the fire started from a heater that was a new addition to the garage. No injuries were reported and units were on the scene for nearly three hours.

30 Stanley firefighters and six units responded to the call and were assisted by a tankers from the Luray and Shenandoah Fire Departments, along with a unit from Page County EMS. The Page County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with traffic control.

