CWS Harrisonburg prepared to help Ukranian refugees

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An estimated 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

Church World Services Harrisonburg works to resettle refugees around the Valley. The organization says the conflict is adding to the massive refugee crisis across the globe.

“We are in fact right now in the midst of the worst refugee crisis in global history. There are more refugees right now than there ever have been,” said Emily Bender, development and communications coordinator for CWS Harrisonburg. Bender said there are an estimated 31 million refugees in the world.

The Biden administration has pledged to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the U.S.

CWS said it isn’t sure yet how many of those refugees, if any, will be resettled in the Valley, but the organization is prepared to help if need be.

“Church World Services has resettled refugees from Ukraine in the past. There is a Ukrainian community here in Harrisonburg,” said Bender.

It’s been a busy year for CWS Harrisonburg. Since October 1, the organization has resettled around 180 refugees in the Valley. While the organization doesn’t know if it will see an influx of people from Ukraine, the overall number will continue to rise.

“We expect to see a number of people still this fiscal year about 100 more people, maybe 145 more people and they could be coming from any number of different countries,” said Bender.

Bender said in the past six months, CWS has seen greater numbers than usual because of the ongoing Afghan refugee crisis. That crisis has accounted for more than 140 of its resettlements this year.

“A number of our clients are already self-sufficient, have jobs, are doing English classes, and are starting to do really well. But we do continue to provide services,” said Bender.

CWS Harrisonburg was able to up its resources so that it could accept a few more refugees than its original capacity in response to the Afghan crisis.

The Ukrainian refugees who come to the U.S. will be able to enter the country through the U.S. Refugees Admissions Program. However, it may be some time before CWS knows how many of them will be coming to the area because the relocation process is usually quite lengthy.

“We don’t normally see refugees immediately arrive in the U.S. after a global conflict. Normally there are periods of years in between and that’s why people are in refugee camps sometimes even for generations before they arrive,” said Bender.

You can learn more about CWS’s mission and the ways you can help here.

