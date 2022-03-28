HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer free, virtual REVIVE! Training on Tuesday, April 5 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and again on Friday, April 29, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

These one-hour online classes provide an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.

Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. Northwestern Prevention Collaborative says this training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids.

Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are also encouraged to attend one of these free classes.

All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail. To register, click here.

Free Revive! Training for Northern Shenandoah Valley (Northwestern Prevention Collaborative)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.