Advertisement

Google issues warning for Chrome browser vulnerability

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome...
Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.(Google via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People using the Google Chrome browser should update as soon as possible to fix a dangerous vulnerability.

Google recently released the version 99.0.4844.84 emergency update for its billions of Chrome users worldwide.

Microsoft Edge also is affected by the security flaw, which was described as high severity. Edge uses the same Chromium open-source code from Google.

Microsoft has issued a patch.

Google said in its news release that access to details about the bug may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix.

Users of either browser can click on the three dots menu in the upper right-hand corner, click “Help” and then “About” Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. That will show whether there is an update available.

CNN reported other browsers could be open to the same exploit, including Samsung’s browser, Amazon Silk, Brave and Opera. Users should be on the lookout for updates.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Ja’Que Diggs of Bridgewater was taken into custody without incident by HPD.
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Harrisonburg
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Forehand Strike
Valley entrepreneur creates new sport
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
The fire took about 30 minutes to bring under control and the garage is considered a total loss.
Crews respond to garage fire in Stanley

Latest News

JMU holds 10th annual “Walk for Hope”
JMU holds 10th annual “Walk for Hope”
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking
Mead mugshot
2020 murder case heads to court
Jose Lara, 22 months old, was found dead in a septic tank in Florida.
Toddler found dead in Florida septic tank, police say
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis