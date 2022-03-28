Advertisement

Hardy County man sentenced for drug charge

(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va. (WHSV) - Matthew Curtis Delawder, of Moorefield West Virginia, was sentenced today to 80 months of incarceration for a methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Delawder admitted to selling methamphetamine in Hardy County in October 2020.

Delawder was also ordered to forfeit three firearms, ammunition, and $4942 in cash believed to be proceeds from the crime.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Ja’Que Diggs of Bridgewater was taken into custody without incident by HPD.
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Harrisonburg
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Forehand Strike
Valley entrepreneur creates new sport
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
The fire took about 30 minutes to bring under control and the garage is considered a total loss.
Crews respond to garage fire in Stanley

Latest News

JMU holds 10th annual “Walk for Hope”
JMU holds 10th annual “Walk for Hope”
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking
Mead mugshot
2020 murder case heads to court
Chief Lucas said winds made it a bit more difficult to contain.
Crews respond to brush fire in Shenandoah