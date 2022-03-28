Harrisonburg continues discussions with community to allocate ARPA funds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg hosted its second community conversation regarding its funds from the American Rescue Plan Act Monday night at Keister Elementary School.

A crowd of community members attended to discuss how they want to see the allotted $23 million spent in the city. City Council has already approved some of the money to spend on an additional fire station to serve the Park View area, address homelessness needs, and provide retention payments for city employees.

“The ARPA engagement process we’re conducting is really to try and find the challenges and experiences that our residents have had through COVID, coming out of COVID to better inform city council on how to use the ARPA funds going forward,” Ande Banks, the interim city manager, said.

Some City Council members were in attendance on Monday evening.

“Overall, this is about a six-month process. We’re having the patience to take the time to get the community input to help us reach our decisions rather than just decide on the fly on our own. We want to hear from you,” Councilmember Laura Dent said.

Dent said the community conversations are enlightening, which has helped her learn throughout the process. She said even once the ARPA money is spent, these conversations could help future projects in the city.

“We’re learning from the community what our needs and ideas are so that we can go on to search for other sources of funding, like the huge infrastructure act that’s also been passed,” Dent said. “That can apply to some of the needs here or just ongoing city needs in the future.”

This is the last community conversation scheduled as of right now, but if attendance is high Monday night and the city feels they need more input, they are willing to host another conversation.

“We’re having individual facilitated meetings too with organizations or conveyer groups so for instance if the Chamber of Commerce wanted to pull together a group of small businesses or local businesses, our team would go out and actually walk them through the same facilitation process that we’re doing with the large community meetings,” Banks said.

The city hopes to have the community engagement portion of this process wrapped up in May and give a final report to the city council in June.

This process is meant to help the city understand its residents and what they went through during the pandemic.

”What we’re really trying to solicit from our residents is really what were the challenges and experiences you had what were the tough things that you had to overcome because maybe there are ways that the city can work with the organizations and partner organizations in the community to bring those here,” Banks said.

There is also an online survey for residents to fill out on the city’s website.

