Local car salesman donates portion of sales to child with cancer

STAUNTON, Va.

Corree Darcus, works at CMA Valley Dealerships in Staunton. For the past couple of weeks, he has been raising money for Natalie. She’s a 2-year-old from Augusta County who is currently undergoing cancer treatment at St. Jude’s in Memphis, TN.

Here’s how he plans to help. Every test drive you take with Corree, you’ll take a trip to Chick-Fil-A to get a cookie for Natalie. Darcus will also donate $25 of every car sale he makes for the next 2 months.

“In my family, we have a history of cancer and we have lost some family members in my family because of cancer. It’s just always a touchy subject for me and I want to find different ways in the community that I can give back and make a difference,” said Corree Darcus.

At the beginning of March, Chick-Fil-A donated a portion of cookies sold to the family as well.

Darcus says you can visit him at the location on Lee Jackson Highway. So far, he has raised close to $300.

All the proceeds will go directly to the family.

