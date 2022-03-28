MBU club to host 5K for human trafficking awareness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Mary Baldwin University club, Squirrels Fighting Human Trafficking, will be hosting a volunteer-led 5k named Run 4 Their Lives at Gypsy Hill Park at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022.

This 5k is being hosted through and in support of Freedom 4/24, a Lynchburg-based nonprofit designed to prevent and end human trafficking through prevention education and outreach support both locally and internationally.

The Staunton Elks Lodge, Black Dog Bikes, New Creation, Va., and Klines are sponsors of this event. The event has 10 volunteers and more than 50 racers so far.

Organizers hope to have a survivor share her story at the opening ceremony.

Bringing awareness to human trafficking in the Staunton and surrounding community is very important to the club.

