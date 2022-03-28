Advertisement

National Association of Women in Construction hosts Lt. Gov. Saturday

was the keynote speaker at a luncheon for the National Association of Women in Construction at Hotel 24 in Staunton.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - March, which is marked as National Women’s History Month, is coming to a close in just a few days. However, that doesn’t mean celebrations have slowed down across the Commonwealth.

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears spent Saturday highlighting women who work in fields dominated by men.

Earle-Sears served as the keynote speaker for the luncheon for the National Association of Women in Construction at Hotel 24 in Staunton.

Holding jobs all of her life in male-dominated fields, from being a Marine to owning her own plumbing and electric company, Earle-Sears was excited to speak with the crowd.

“I had my own appliance repair, plumbing, and electrical company, and so many times customers would call wanting to talk to Mr. Sears and I would have to say, ‘yeah that’s me you’re talking to him,’” Winsome Earle-Sears said.

The women in attendance have jobs in all aspects of the construction world from on-site workers to management and sales.

“Being able to talk with other women in construction is going to be very important to me because they need to know, and I’m sure they do know already, that we can do what we wanna do as women, and, yes, it’s non-traditional, but we can thrive there too and we do,” Earle-Sears said.

Her speech was lighthearted. She made jokes that had the crowd rumbling about women’s empowerment. However, the message behind all of the jokes and laughter was serious.

“It’s so good to know that we can do anything,” Earle-Sears said.

