Salvation Army announces transfer of staff in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Following allegations of mismanagement, Captains Harold and Eunice Gitau have been transferred from the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg.

The Salvation Army Potomac Division released the following statement regarding the decision:

Captains Harold and Eunice Gitau have been transferred. We appreciate their service and lift them in prayer. While there is no ideal time for abrupt leadership change, The Salvation Army’s structure allows for the life-changing and saving work to continue uninterrupted. For the immediate future, Captain Duane Burleigh, will serve as the Interim officer. Burleigh is uniquely suited to provide immediate assistance as he and his wife previously served in Harrisonburg. Since 1925, The Salvation Army has been proud to serve Harrisonburg with programs that meet the needs of our community. The mission of The Salvation Army is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human need in His name without discrimination. We are honored to be a part of this community and will continue this mission of service for years to come.

