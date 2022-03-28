Several planet viewing opportunities this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - The year keeps moving along as April arrives Friday! There will be several planet viewing opporunities this week up in the sky.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 17 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, April 4th, we’ll have 12 hours and 46 minutes of daylight and 11 hours and 14 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 7:06 am to 6:55 am while sunset moves from 7:35 pm to 7:41 pm. The next time the sun rises after 7am will be September 19th!

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Friday, April 1st, 9:17 pm 4 min 66° above NW above NE Saturday, April 2nd, 8:29 pm 5 min 39° above NW above E

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time New Moon Friday, April 1st, 2:24 am First Quarter Moon Saturday, April 9th, 2:47 am Full Moon Saturday, April 16th, 2:55 pm Third Quarter Moon Saturday, April 23rd, 7:56 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be on Saturday, April 16th at 2:55 pm. This moon is commonly know as the Full Pink Moon. Northern Native Americans called this the Pink Moon after early blooming wildflowers. This moon has also been known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, Egg Moon, and Fish Moon. Easter Sunday will be the first day after this moon as Easter’s date is determined by the first full moon on or after March 21st.

Other Interesting Events

Early in the morning on Monday, March 28th, the waning crescent moon will be below Mars, Venus , and Saturn in the southeastern sky. This will create an excellent photo opportunity. The moon will be the last item to rise, at 5:33 am. Venus will be located to the top left, with Saturn two finger widths below Venus and Mars a palm’s width to the right.

Look towards the southeast after 5:33 am and before sunrise at 7:06 am (WHSV)

On Tuesday, March 29th, you will have another opportunity to see Venus, Saturn, and Mars in the southeastern sky before sunrise. Saturn and Venus will be the closest to each other in the sky which should allow you to view both of them together in a pair of binoculars. Over the next few mornings, Venus will increase its distance form Saturn and Mars.

Look towards the southeast after 5:30 am and before sunrise 7:04 am (WHSV)

On Wednesday, March 30th, the waning crescent moon will then be near Jupiter. This will be another event to witness just before sunrise when the moon rises at 6:35 am. You will be able to view the pair in the eastern sky but it may difficult with sunrise so close to when this event will occur.

Look towards the east after 6:35 am and before sunrise 7:03 am (WHSV)

