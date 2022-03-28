Staunton Fire & Rescue: Burn ban in effect
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire & Rescue took to Facebook to remind everyone the current burn ban in place will remain in effect until further notice.
Staunton crews responded to 2 outdoor fires overnight. No open-air burning of any type is allowed.
WHSV’s First Alert Storm Team says with lower humidity, gusty winds, and low fuel moisture, there is an increased wildfire risk Monday. Follow all burn laws.
