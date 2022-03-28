Staying chilly and windy Monday

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine and very cold to start with temperatures in the 20s. Turning windy yet again by the late morning. Wind gusts in the 25-35 mph range in the Valley, 30-40 mph across our West Virginia locations. Seeing a few clouds arrive by the afternoon and staying chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind chills in the teens and 20s for West Virginia, in the 20s and 30s for the Valley.

Clear skies for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Adding a few clouds late overnight and turning very cold. Overnight lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Windy before midnight with wind gusts 25-35 mph in the Valley, 30-40 mph for our West Virginia locations. Wind chills falling into the teens across our West Virginia locations, into the 20s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very cold with temperatures in the 20s. Some clouds sticking around for the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some clouds for the evening and chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s. Plenty of clouds arriving overnight with a few spotty rain or snow showers. Impacts will be very minimal with light accumulation only expected in the Allegheny Mountains. Turning cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and turning mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Bringing back more clouds overnight out ahead of a cold front as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll likely see a break in the rain some time in the late morning to early afternoon. Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening with a few on the strong side. Storms will contain gusty winds but the main threat for severe weather will be east of the Blue Ridge and our viewing area. Stay tuned, a lot can still change. Turning warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Cold front passes during the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight then turning partly cloudy. Chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Expected rainfall for the day 0.25-0.75 inches.

FRIDAY: A few clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine and some clouds for the afternoon and turning mild. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Keeping some clouds around overnight and turning cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunshine with some clouds for the day and turning mild with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Some clouds around overnight and turning cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

