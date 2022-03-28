Advertisement

Students win Valley Regional Awards in 2022 VSBA Art Contest

Juan Perez Loarca, pictured with Assistant Principal Elizabeth Hopkins and Art Teacher Kathryn Strosnider, won third place at the elementary school level.(Shenandoah County Public Schools)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local school board members were treated to an impressive display of creativity and faced some tough decisions in selecting the 2022 winners in the Virginia School Boards Association’s Valley Regional Art Contest on March 23, 2022.

Student art from the elementary, middle, and high school levels represented each school division in the competition, which was judged virtually by a panel of judges before the meeting of school board members from across the region.

Juan Perez Loarca, a student at W.W. Robinson Elementary School, won third place at the elementary school level. Nicole Wolfe, a student at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, won third place at the middle school level.

The VSBA Regional Art Contest was started in 1989 to promote the artistic talents of Virginia’s public school students. For each of the nine VSBA regions, a winner is chosen for the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

The winning art has traditionally been framed and displayed in the offices of the VSBA in Charlottesville and the Richmond offices of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Since the contest was completely virtual this year, the winning artwork will be featured on the VSBA website and spotlighted during the VSBA Annual Convention, as well as featured in VSBA publications throughout the year.

Nicole Wolfe, pictured with Art Teacher Amanda Pfost and Principal Ryan Lingle, won third place...
Nicole Wolfe, pictured with Art Teacher Amanda Pfost and Principal Ryan Lingle, won third place at the middle school level.(Shenandoah County Public Schools)

