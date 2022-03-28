Advertisement

Supreme Court agrees to review California law on pork sales

The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain...
The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it would review a challenge to a California law that set certain conditions for pork sold in the state.

The case stems from a 2018 ballot measure where California voters approved the nation’s toughest living space standards for breeding pigs. Two agricultural associations challenging the law say almost no farms satisfy those conditions. They say the “massive costs of complying” with the law will “fall almost exclusively on out-of-state farmers” and that the costs will be passed on to consumers nationwide.

The law had a Jan. 1 effective date, but California is currently allowing the continued sale of pork processed under the old rules.

The groups challenging the law are the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation. The case is expected to be argued after the court begins its new term in October.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Ja’Que Diggs of Bridgewater was taken into custody without incident by HPD.
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Harrisonburg
Forehand Strike
Valley entrepreneur creates new sport
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
Middle River Regional Jail
Middle River Regional Jail announces movement of inmates
Saturday morning in Staunton, Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears had breakfast, and a very...
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking

Latest News

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
Biden’s budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
Juan Perez Loarca, pictured with Assistant Principal Elizabeth Hopkins and Art Teacher Kathryn...
Students win Valley Regional Awards in 2022 VSBA Art Contest
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say
An organizer of a group of truck drivers protesting COVID-19 mandates around the Washington,...
Convoy protesting COVID mandates to rolls on to California