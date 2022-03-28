VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 8:39 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-64 a half-mile east of the I-81 interchange.

VSP says a 2005 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling west on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the road, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road again and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned several times.

The driver, 21-year-old Gabrielle N. Woodbury of Saint Johns, Fla., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The passenger, 18-year-old Amber S. Rainsberger of Parker, Colo., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, VSP also reports.

Woodbury is charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

