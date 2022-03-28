Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP continues to investigate the crash.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 8:39 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-64 a half-mile east of the I-81 interchange.

VSP says a 2005 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling west on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the road, over-corrected, ran off the left side of the road again and struck an embankment. The vehicle then overturned several times.

The driver, 21-year-old Gabrielle N. Woodbury of Saint Johns, Fla., was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing her seatbelt.

The passenger, 18-year-old Amber S. Rainsberger of Parker, Colo., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, VSP also reports.

Woodbury is charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Ja’Que Diggs of Bridgewater was taken into custody without incident by HPD.
Armed robbery suspect arrested in Harrisonburg
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
Forehand Strike
Valley entrepreneur creates new sport
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom
Ralph Sampson’s American Taproom opens its doors
The fire took about 30 minutes to bring under control and the garage is considered a total loss.
Crews respond to garage fire in Stanley

Latest News

JMU holds 10th annual “Walk for Hope”
JMU holds 10th annual “Walk for Hope”
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears meets with Mary Baldwin student to discuss human trafficking
Mead mugshot
2020 murder case heads to court
Chief Lucas said winds made it a bit more difficult to contain.
Crews respond to brush fire in Shenandoah
Hardy County man sentenced for drug charge