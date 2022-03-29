Cole Johnson preparing for potential NFL career

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a six-year career at James Madison, Cole Johnson is preparing to play at the next level.

Johnson was a star quarterback at JMU, starting for the Dukes during the 2021 spring and fall seasons while earning All-American honors. He ranks second all-time at JMU in career passing yards (6,511) and passing touchdowns (58).

Johnson is now hoping to earn a chance to play in the NFL. He worked out in front of more 20 NFL scouts last Wednesday during JMU Pro Day in Harrisonburg, putting together an impressive performance during a passing workout at Sentara Park’s indoor facility.

“If you look at what makes NFL quarterbacks successful...quick decision-making, intelligence, keeping the team in the right play, and making the right decision is a lot of what I have shown on tape,” said Johnson in an interview with WHSV following JMU Pro Day. “I think in a board room or interviews, I will really excel there as well and I feel really comfortable.”

After serving as a backup quarterback during his first few seasons at JMU, Johnson was a breakout star as a sixth-year senior during the 2021 fall season. He was the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year after throwing for 3,779 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions while adding 236 rushing yards and six TDs on the ground.

“I think that over the span of the year, (Johnson) was able to show...highly-educational thinking and being able to apply those things and being able to go out and making sure not to turn the ball over,” said JMU quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri. “And whenever you are able to show those things and show that you’re not going to lose the game for your team. I think you’re also showing a lot of teams that you’re going to be able to do a lot of good things too.”

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30.

