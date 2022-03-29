Former Salvation Army shelter employees react to leadership change

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV)- On Monday, the Salvation Army announced that Captains Harold and Eunice Gitau have been transferred from the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg. This came after allegations of mismanagement from multiple current and formers employees of the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter.

On Tuesday, WHSV spoke with two former shelter employees who made the allegations to get their reactions to the leadership change.

“I think it’s a really good first step,” said Heather Austin, a former Salvation Army shelter manager. “I think it shows that district headquarters is taking the allegations and the investigations seriously.”

According to the Salvation Army Division Headquarters, the investigation into the issues at the shelter is ongoing and it remains closed to new intakes.

“I wish it hadn’t come to all of this in order to get their attention and action. But I’m glad that enough people were willing to come forward, residents and current staff. They put their shelter and potentially their livelihood at risk to speak up,” said Austin. “I hope that they (the Salvation Army) continue to make the kind of changes that need to happen.”

Austin said that she and other employees spoke out not as a personal vendetta against the Gitaus but because of the serious concerns with how the shelter was operated.

“No one set out to be vindictive or vengeful. That’s not what any of this was about. But we are encouraged that district headquarters did seem to be taking this seriously,” she said.

Austin hopes the Salvation Army will look at ways to improve the shelter like providing case management to the guests there.

According to the Salvation Army, Captain Duane Burleigh will serve as the interim captain of the Harrisonburg site. Burleigh is stepping out of retirement to fill the role. He and his wife had previously served in Harrisonburg from 2008 to 2014.

Martha Barber is a former Salvation Army shelter monitor who worked in the emergency shelter for 14 years and one of the former employees who spoke to WHSV about the mismanagement of the shelter.

Barber worked with Burleigh during his previous stint in Harrisonburg.

“He’s a good man. He has a huge heart. He is very compassionate,” Barber said. “The thing that always impressed me was he knew each and every resident. He knew their name, he knew their situation, their story.”

The Salvation Army Potomac Division told WHSV there will be no further interviews given at this time in regard to the leadership change and investigation.

You can read the holding statement from Karen Yoho, divisional communications director for the Salvation Army Potomac Division below:

“Captains Harold and Eunice Gitau have been transferred. We appreciate their service and lift them in prayer. While there is no ideal time for abrupt leadership change, The Salvation Army’s structure allows for the life-changing and saving work to continue uninterrupted. For the immediate future, Captain Duane Burleigh will serve as the Interim officer. Burleigh is uniquely suited to provide immediate assistance as he and his wife previously served in Harrisonburg. Since 1925, The Salvation Army has been proud to serve Harrisonburg with programs that meet the needs of our community. The mission of The Salvation Army is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human need in His name without discrimination. We are honored to be a part of this community and will continue this mission of service for years to come.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.