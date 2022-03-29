Obenshain looking to extend Line of Duty Act to private college officers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A valley lawmaker is looking to create legislation to provide benefits to private college police departments.

State Senator Mark Obenshain, a Republican who represents Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, is looking to make an addition to Virginia’s Line of Duty Act.

The law provides benefits to the families of first responders who die or become disabled in the line of duty. Localities, as well as volunteer rescue organizations, pay premiums to be a part of the program that provides payouts to the families should the worst happen.

“It works a little bit like insurance. It provides a lump sum benefit but in order to participate in the program premiums have to be paid. So it’s a self-funded program.,” said Sen. Obenshain.

The law currently does not allow private colleges with police departments or campus safety officers to sign up for the program.

“That’s a problem. I think that it was unintentional, it was left out. It shouldn’t have been and we need to make sure that there are provisions to protect these officers and their families,” said Obenshain.

Obenshain said he and his colleagues in the General Assembly realized there was a gap in the law after the deadly shooting at Bridgewater College back in February.

“Unfortunately, sometimes a tragedy has to occur to bring to light the gap in coverage. This is a terrible realization that we made this past February,” he said.

The realization was made too late in this General Assembly session for new legislation to be introduced, but Obenshain plans to work to draft legislation to make private colleges eligible for the line of duty act in the coming months.

“There really is no reason why a college or university that employees certified law enforcement officers who work with local law enforcement hand in hand on a regular basis shouldn’t be able to participate as well,” he said.

Obenshain plans to work with the state secretary of public safety as well as Virginia’s private colleges to craft the legislation. He plans to introduce it at the beginning of the 2023 General Assembly session.

“This is not going to make up for the loss by a longshot. But it provides some important help to families who are struggling with the loss of a loved one. I think that it is just critical that we provide that support,” he said.

