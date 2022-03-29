Advertisement

Parents invited to participate in textbook adoptions for Shenandoah Co. Public Schools

Parents and community members are invited to review the materials being considered for adoption from March 30 to April 12, 2022.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools is in the process of selecting textbooks for adoption at the middle school and high school levels in the subjects of world languages, health, and career and technical education.

Parents and community members are invited to review the materials being considered for adoption from March 30 to April 12, 2022.

Those wishing to participate in the textbook review will need to contact their local school to schedule an appointment.

Schools will provide rubrics to participants for their feedback that will be used as part of the review and selection process.

