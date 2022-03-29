Parents invited to participate in textbook adoptions for Shenandoah Co. Public Schools

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools is in the process of selecting textbooks for adoption at the middle school and high school levels in the subjects of world languages, health, and career and technical education.

Parents and community members are invited to review the materials being considered for adoption from March 30 to April 12, 2022.

Those wishing to participate in the textbook review will need to contact their local school to schedule an appointment.

Schools will provide rubrics to participants for their feedback that will be used as part of the review and selection process.

