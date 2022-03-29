Stone Spring Elementary raising money for Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Stone Spring Elementary School in Harrisonburg have been bringing in money to donate to Ukraine. The school’s ‘Pennies for Peace’ fundraiser has raised over $2,500 in the last two weeks.

“They bring in money which we thought was always going to be change. But we’ve had a lot of dollars and $50 and $100 coming in. So we thought it was going to be a little small thing and it’s turned quite ginormous,” said Lori King, an ESL teacher at Stone Spring Elementary.

The school will donate all the money collected to UNICEF. The teachers who came up with the fundraiser have been impressed by the generosity of students and their families.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the generosity,” said Emily Wise, an ESL teacher at Stone Spring. “Honestly, I thought it would be just a couple of hundred dollars. Lots of people are struggling right now financially and so to see families that may not have a ton be willing to give so much of their own money is just amazing.”

“We’re just proud of our school and our school community. They really have stepped up to help somebody besides themselves. All of us are struggling right now and a lot of our students are financially and they’re still helping somebody else. I think that says a lot,” added King.

The fundraiser has been especially meaningful to one teacher at Stone Spring.

“I have had a lot of emotional days since the fundraiser started, seeing how generous the kids are and how kind they are. It’s really a good way for the kids to learn to be kind,” said Olena Humaniuk, an ESL teacher from Ukraine.

Humaniuk has lived in the United States for seven years and still has family in Ukraine including her brother and mother.

“The first thing when I wake up is, I read the news to see if the city where my family is is safe. The second thing I do is text message everybody that is still in Ukraine to make sure they are safe. So I’m doing that every day sometimes several times a day,” she said.

Humaniuk said she is grateful for how the school community has supported her during what has been a difficult month.

“I see so much support from my co-workers. They have brought us food, they brought us enough food for a week. They put little stickers on the window of my room. It doesn’t have to be something huge because little things sometimes do more than big things,” she said.

Humaniuk said it has been great to see how caring the students and their families are.

“I’ve had a lot of emotional days so far seeing the feedback that we get from the kids. One of the teachers said ‘Some of these kids may not know how to add or subtract but they know how to be kind’ and I think that’s the main thing to know in life, how to be kind and how to be helpful,” she said.

The school’s fundraiser will run through Thursday, March 31. On that day, everyone at the school will be wearing blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

