Tractor trailer crash closes north lanes of VA-42 in Rockingham County near Grace Chapel Road

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports a tractor trailer crash on VA-42 in Rockingham County near Grace Chapel Road; Rt. 835N/S. Motorists can expect delays in this area, as all north lanes are currently closed.

VDOT reports this crash occurred in the Dayton area early Tuesday morning. Northbound traffic is being detoured southbound at the intersection of 42 and Rt. 701.

WHSV has reached out to local law enforcement on the incident and will be sure provide any updates that are received.

