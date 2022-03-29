Advertisement

UVA Health weighs in on timing for next booster

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another COVID-19 booster shot is likely coming soon, as another variant starts making waves in Europe. The FDA could authorize booster number two as early as the first week of April.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County are still seeing low coronavirus levels, but doctors say the time to roll up your sleeves again could come sooner than later.

“The name of the game here is to try to get ahead of the virus itself and expand your immunity if you have that ability to before we have a problem with another variant,” Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health said Monday, March 28.

Dr. Bell says you should get any version of the vaccine for which you are eligible. The FDA is meeting Tuesday to authorize the next shot for people 50 and older.

“We’re seeing overseas that a few countries have already started doing this,” Dr. Bell said. “And I think based on kind of what we’re seeing so far, I can anticipate that at least at some point, we’ll have seniors authorized to have a fourth dose.”

He says Israel did a study looking at a little over a million people ages 60 and up and compared data of those who had a third dose versus those with a fourth. Bell says in that trial of a million, only 200 or so had a case of severe disease.

“They did show that there is a three to fourfold benefit from having that fourth dose,” Dr. Bell said. “So a benefit is a benefit. But we’re talking about low numbers that’s in and of itself encouraging.”

That fourth jab could be expanded as soon as next week to younger people, too.

“The general trend has been to to have about a five month wait,” Dr. Bell said. “In the trials, you saw that the protection against symptomatic infection did start to wane at about the four three to four month mark or so.”

Bell says some people are already eligible for a fourth dose, including those who are immunocompromised. He says they should get the shot now.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The crash occurred in Dayton.
VSP investigating Rt. 42 crash that caused delays
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Royer cared for Khaleesi Cuthriell before the three-year-old disappeared.
Khaleesi Cuthriell case heard in front of grand jury
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Severe Weather risk for Thursday

Latest News

The FBI said the scam starts when someone contacts you by phone or email pretending to be a...
Consumer Crackdown: Hi-tech scam targets cellphone sim cards
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 798 Wednesday
Debris clean-up
VDOT crews still working to clear debris from January storm
Air3 goes downtown in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance already planning Restaurant Month 2023 after a successful 2022 promotion
Kiki Tobacco & Vape Stuarts Draft
Fire at Stuarts Draft tobacco and vape shop