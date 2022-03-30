Augusta County to host annual Spring Clean-Up event

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County will hold its annual Spring Clean-Up event from Saturday, April 9 through Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Spring Clean-Up is an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of large waste items, car tires, and appliances for free.

The Augusta Regional Landfill will accept the following items:

Automotive Waste – Motor oil, hydraulic oil, lead-acid batteries, and antifreeze. Gasoline or other hazardous materials will not be accepted.



Free Tire Disposal – 6 car tire limit per household. Fees will not be waived for tractor trailer tires. Tires on split rims or from businesses will not be accepted.



Appliances Disposal Locations – Augusta Regional Landfill and dumpster locations: Crimora, Mt. Solon and New Hope – no fees. Landfill accepts appliances free year-round. No liquids (gas, oils, or hazardous materials) when dropped off.



If individuals or organizations would like to volunteer for this event, please contact the Augusta County Environmental Management office for information at 540-245-5700 or comdev@co.augusta.va.us.

