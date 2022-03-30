East Rock Care Closet grows, adding food, prom attire

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Care Closet at East Rockingham High School continues to grow and add more essentials for students to take home for free, including some elegant items that have been added just in time for prom.

Extra space at ERHS was transformed into what looks like a small store and opened for students to “shop” in February 2021. Back then, students could grab items like warm clothing, hygiene products, and shoes.

ERHS teachers Janeen Dofflemyer and Bethany Stabler helped create the Care Closet. They say they are always welcoming new students.

“A student will come in and she said, ‘I brought my friend, she wanted to see your sweatshirts.’ I think that’s a nice way of bringing in those new students who might have needs and they might not have come on their own,” Dofflemyer said.

Just over a year later, the Care Closet is packed and has new additions like non-perishable food with help from a local church. If a student needs an item the Care Closet does not have, Dofflemyer said they do what they can to get it.

“That’s why the financial donations really are important because that’s what we use to buy those things that we hadn’t thought of or we didn’t realize would be a need,” she said.

Some special requests came in for laundry detergent, belts, and even toilet paper.

Prom gowns and suits now fill the closet ahead of the ERHS prom on May 7. Stabler said community members and Elkton Area United Services helped donate some of the formalwear. They have dresses sizes 0 to 22 available.

“It all comes from the community. That’s the beautiful thing about this,” Stabler said. “If we have a kid who comes in and needs a size, we have a large network that we can work with to get them some options.”

The Care Closet also has shoes and handbags. Stabler expects some more accessories will be added soon.

“Prom dresses especially are very expensive so for a student to be able to come in here and shop and not just wear the dress they have... To be able to shop is huge and really builds up some self-esteem,” Stabler said.

A local seamstress has even offered to do free prom alterations for students. Students can set up an appointment to stop by to shop.

If you are interested in donating to this project, you can send a check, made out to ERHS, to Janeen Dofflemyer at 250 Eagle Rock Rd, Elkton, VA 22827.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.