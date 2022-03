AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Officials said nobody was hurt after a fire at the Kiki Tobacco & Vape location along the 2700 block of Stuarts Draft Highway.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night.

First responders on scene told WHSV the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

