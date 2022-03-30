Advertisement

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance already planning Restaurant Month 2023 after a successful 2022 promotion

Air3 goes downtown in Harrisonburg
By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance started their Restaurant Month promotion to help highlight the restaurants downtown.

For the month of March, several restaurants participated in specials, workshops and events that the Friendly City could try.

“This year was a bit of an experiment. We are coming out of the pandemic so we have a lot of businesses that are struggling with staffing and making ends meet. It was really important for us to have a successful restaurant month,” Emily Winter, director of marketing for HDR, explained.

For 2022, HDR created the “Taste of Downtown Flight Passport.” For select restaurants, people got stamps just for dining. Once you get at least four stamps, any additional stamps that are considered result in more chances to win prizes.

“We will likely continue some sort of flight passport again for next year. Our workshops were a big hit,” Winter added.

There were workshops at Sage Bird Ciderworks, Valley Playhouse and Brother’s Craft Brewing, just to name a few.

“Experimentations that we did with this year’s restaurant month definitely did pay off. You will see a lot of the changes in the next few years,” Winter said.

There is still time to log stamps. Participants have until March 31 to get as many stamps as possible.

Winter says HDR has created a new Facebook group that will be available all year long for people to stay connected to the local food community. You can find it through the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Facebook page.

The event is called Eat Local Harrisonburg Rockingham County. You can find out about food specials, promotion and organizers say it is a positive way to share the culinary happenings in the area.

