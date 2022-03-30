JMU walks off with win over Longwood

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team continues to have success on its home field.

Fenwick Trimble’s RBI double in the bottom of the 11th inning scored Carson Bell and lifted the Dukes a 7-6 victory over Longwood Tuesday evening at Veterans Memorial Park. JMU improves to 14-10 overall and 9-1 at Eagle Field.

Chase DeLauter had a pair of hits, walked twice, and scored two runs while Jason Schiavone blasted a solo home run and a double for the Dukes. Nick Zona also had a pair of hits for JMU. Lliam Grubbs earned the victory on the mound after pitching 3.2 innings of relief and striking three batters while allowing just one hit.

For those wondering...



Chase DeLauter's current slash line:

.422/.568/.750



1.318 OPS, 5 HR, 27 RBI, 24 R, 21 BB, 6 2B, 6 SB

18 Games, 64 At-Bats pic.twitter.com/BkgftZ0svi — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) March 30, 2022

James Madison hosts Elon for a three-game series this weekend. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at VMP.

