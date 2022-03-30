Advertisement

JMU walks off with win over Longwood

JMU baseball walks off with extra-inning win over Longwood
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team continues to have success on its home field.

Fenwick Trimble’s RBI double in the bottom of the 11th inning scored Carson Bell and lifted the Dukes a 7-6 victory over Longwood Tuesday evening at Veterans Memorial Park. JMU improves to 14-10 overall and 9-1 at Eagle Field.

Chase DeLauter had a pair of hits, walked twice, and scored two runs while Jason Schiavone blasted a solo home run and a double for the Dukes. Nick Zona also had a pair of hits for JMU. Lliam Grubbs earned the victory on the mound after pitching 3.2 innings of relief and striking three batters while allowing just one hit.

James Madison hosts Elon for a three-game series this weekend. Game one is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at VMP.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Severe Weather risk Thursday
Both women were arrested Wednesday night in Dover, Delaware.
Two women wanted for murder of 13-year-old girl arrested
Staunton Courthouse
Verdict reached in Valley murder trial: Not guilty
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
Tiffany Lynn Burrell. Photos provided by The Aware Foundation of Virginia
Police searching for missing New Market teen

Latest News

Mark Byington isn’t shy about his expectations for James Madison’s first year in the Sun Belt...
Byington, Dukes expect to compete for Sun Belt title in year one
JMU men's basketball expects to compete for Sun Belt title in 2022-2023
JMU men's basketball expects to compete for Sun Belt title in 2022-2023
H.S. Baseball: Spotswood defeats East Rockingham (3/30/22)
H.S. Baseball: Spotswood defeats East Rockingham (3/30/22)
JMU women's lacrosse & softball teams earn wins Wednesday
JMU women's lacrosse & softball teams earn wins Wednesday
Results from JMU sporting events on Wednesday, March 30.
JMU Sports Roundup: Wednesday, March 30