Local COVID-19 cases continue to decline, vaccine opportunities this week

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 cases continue to decline around the Central Shenandoah Health District, as COVID-19 vaccine numbers steadily increase week by week.

“Folks are still coming out and taking the opportunity to get vaccinated which is great,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said.

Some larger vaccine clinics are coming up Thursday, March 31 at the Merck Campus in Elkton from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Plains Community Center in Timberville from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“You don’t have to work [at Merck] or be the family member of someone who works there,” Shelton said. “The last couple of months because we’re moving away from larger, mass clinics that are closer to city centers, we’re trying to get closer to smaller parts of our community and all the corners in the counties in the CSHD.”

As of March 29, over 70% of adults in the CSHD have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 67% of adults have received at least one dose.

The CSHD re-launched its COVID-19 hotline in mid-March and Shelton said it has successfully helped many community members since then.

“[Public health staff] can help you find vaccine appointments, schedule them, help you find COVID-19 testing, or walk you through COVID-19 guidance,” she said.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. You can call 1-855-949-8378 to be connected. It is available in English and Spanish.

For more information on upcoming community clinics hosted by the Central Shenandoah Health District, click here.

