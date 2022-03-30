More prospective students applying to local colleges and universities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Universities across the Shenandoah Valley are experiences increases in their applicants and enrollment.

After many colleges saw fewer applicants over the last two years due to COVID, that is not the case for the incoming class. As restrictions ease, incoming freshmen are ready for college classes.

James Madison University just had the largest applicant pool in school history. That’s largely due to joining the Common App which is a platform used to help students easily apply to colleges across the country.

However, JMU isn’t the only school with record-breaking numbers. Mary Baldwin University just experienced its highest enrollment to date.

“In the fall of 2021, this past fall, Mary Baldwin had record enrollment for the entire university both for undergraduate and in the graduate space with residential and online, so you know we have certainly seen some shift in enrollment as of late particularly with the residential undergraduate population,” Matthew Munsey, Mary Baldwin Vice President of Enrollment management said.

Other schools across the Shenandoah Valley are seeing the same positive trends.

According to Bridgewater College, there were 23% more applicants this year, while Eastern Mennonite University saw an increase in accepted students.

As students make their way back to the classrooms, many have found comfort at community college amid the pandemic.

Natasha Butler, the coordinator of outreach and enrollment services at Blue Ridge Community College said the school saw an increase in applicants for the first time in a few years because of COVID.

“Even though most weren’t going to a four-year, this was our first full spring ‘22 of increases so we’re hopeful that’s going to be continued enrollment gains this summer and fall,” Butler said.

Although it is still too soon to tell whether these increases are because of easing COVID numbers, it seems certain students and faculty are ready to get back into the classroom.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.