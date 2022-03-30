Advertisement

Police searching for missing New Market teen

Tiffany Lynn Burrell. Photos provided by The Aware Foundation of Virginia
Tiffany Lynn Burrell. Photos provided by The Aware Foundation of Virginia
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police said to be searching for a missing Shenandoah Valley teenager.

According to a release sent by the Aware Foundation of Virginia Wednesday, March 30, 18-year-old Tiffany Lynn Burrell of New Market was last seen in the Charlottesville area on March 22.

Tiffany is said to have a condition that requires medication, which she doesn’t have with her. She has a birthmark on the back of her neck.

Anyone with information on Tiffany’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Market Police Department at 540-459-6101 or 540-740-3776.

