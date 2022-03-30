Advertisement

Protect your pets this spring

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather gets warmer, a local veterinarian is urging Shenandoah Valley residents to protect their pets from fleas and ticks.

By using two simple products, owners can guarantee that their pets stay safe from the dangers of flea and tick bites.

Veterinarians recommend that pets take these medications, in the form of meat chews, once per month. Pets should also get tested for heartworm before taking the medication.

According to Dr. Brian Arneson DVM, owners should be treating their pets for the entire year.

“The deer tick has become a winter tick, so we see those all year long,” said Arneson. “We recommend that animals use flea and tick preventatives in every season.”

Owners can schedule a visit at their local veterinary clinic to pick up these medications. More information on preventative pet care can be found here.

