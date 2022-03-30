Temporary restroom facilities to be used at Charlottesville I-64 rest areas during maintenance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The restroom facilities at the Interstate 64 Eastbound and Westbound Charlottesville Safety Rest Areas in Albemarle County will be ongoing maintenance, requiring temporary facilities to be utilized.

The temporary restrooms will be in place from April 1, 2022, through Sept. 2023.

Both rest areas will stay open at all times.

For about the first 30 days, portable restrooms will be on site. Then, trailer-based restrooms will be in place until the project is complete.

“The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is starting a planned $3.9 million project to replace the existing mineral oil-based filtration systems that operate restroom facilities at both Charlottesville rest areas. Due to the system’s current condition, this scheduled project has been accelerated to occur sooner than anticipated, and temporary restrooms must be used while the new system is installed,” VDOT said.

Message boards will be posted to alert travelers of the temporary restrooms.

